Pugs rescued from China arrive in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a long and grueling journey, a some pugs are wagging their tiny tails a little harder. This week, 20 pups made trip from China to the United States.

Green Mountain Pug Rescue transported the dogs, many suffering from significant medical conditions, to Vermont to start anew, first with a foster family, then a forever home.

“This has been a huge undertaking and was really successful,” said Kelli Mazzella, president of Green Mountain Pug Rescue.

For several months, dog rescues in China and in the U.S. have been working to get about 155 pugs from bad situations in China to loving homes in the United States. Members of Green Mountain Pug Rescue drove down to New Jersey on Saturday to bring 20 of those dogs to our region.

“What we do know is it’s mainly puppy mills and strays and so forth that just ended up in an unfortunate situation, so now they’re here and going to get rehabilitated and get back to full health, and they’ll be going to foster homes very shortly,” said Mazzella.

“This little guy here has a bit of a hotspot on his neck that we are currently treating, and he is falling asleep in my arms,” said Amy Frye, vice president of Green Mountain Pug Rescue.

The dogs aren’t adoptable just yet. First, the pug rescue and the foster families will need to get them full veterinary workups. It could take a few days, or much longer, until they’re fit to leave their temporary families.

“We want to make sure they’re in as best of health as possible before they’re deemed adoptable, so that’s going to take a little bit since there’s so many of them, and our fosters will definitely help in that process,” said Mazzella.

”He is blind, but so far he doesn’t seem to have any other issues, and he is just a big tub of love,” Fry said about one of the dogs named Leo.

Despite needing a little TLC, the pups played excitedly at one of the rescuers’ homes on Sunday. The experienced pug owners and fosters say there’s no pet quite like these cuddly canines.

“They just love to be with their people. That’s one of the reasons people love pugs so much is they are just attached to you,” said Frye.

If you’d like to help out the pugs as they receive the care they need, Green Mountain Pug Rescue says you can donate to their PayPal here or via Venmo at @GreenMtnPugRescue.

