Report on policing stirs controversy in North Country community

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - After the death of George Floyd, Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for all of New York’s law enforcement departments to take a look at their protocols and procedures and come up with a police reform plan in order to receive state funding. Those reports are due by April 1.

There is some concern over the plan proposed in Malone, where a public comment session is being held Monday night. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and they are expecting a big turnout.

I spoke with Malone’s police chief, who said he is all for reform and that a lot will be changed in this report before it heads to the state. Opponents say the person who wrote it shows ignorance and racial bias, and the report should be tossed and they should start again from scratch.

“We are in a rural area, so we know everybody,” Malone Police Chief Chris Premo said.

The village of Malone is home to roughly 5,600 people, a close-knit, everyone-knows-everyone-type place.

“So you have to be able to treat them properly to live in a community like this,” Premo said.

The police department employs 12 people and a police K-9 and is under review by a community-made task force to take a look at how it does its jobs. Police attended a few meetings to explain their jobs but otherwise left everything to the committee.

“The public should be saying stuff without us there. We don’t want to intimidate them, we want them to come forward and say whatever is on their mind,” Premo said.

The report was written by a local author and retired professor. It applauds the police and how they do their jobs, highlights the crime, which is mostly drug-related, and talks about diversity in the community or lack thereof.

But not everyone subscribes to the findings of the report.

“First of all, trash it, burn it and then start over,” said Breea Willingham, a professor of criminal justice at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Willingham has concerns about the report, among them: emphasis on the department’s French Canadian and Irish heritage, and some of the language used.

“There will be a lot of items removed from the plan,” Premo said.

“This report is full of racist statements,” Willingham said.

The report says the community is not diverse and that the few people of color who live in the area mostly are there because they have loved ones at one of the three state-run prisons and leave after their loved ones are released.

“You cannot and should not label Black people as transient because they have family members incarcerated. I think that was very ignorant and irresponsible,” Willingham said.

Premo says he is all for reform and has emphasized change in his 10 years as chief. The department has body cameras for all officers, they do not do stop and frisk, the officers all have completed racial bias training and have started to get more nonlethal weapons to use in situations that would warrant it.

“I think a lot of people out there think we are against reforming but that’s far from the truth because we have already been doing most of what the governor is requesting,” Premo said.

The plan calls for more work to be done working with mental health and addiction partners in the community.

But critics of the report say it needs to be trashed and completely rewritten by someone with knowledge of the area, the problems and who can provide accurate solutions.

“The issue of racism and law enforcement is so systemic. Just because you don’t have a George Floyd incident in your town does not mean that there are no issues of racism,” Willingham said.

You can hear what some people had to say about this tonight on the Channel 3 News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.