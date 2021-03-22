Advertisement

Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials say a truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives Monday morning, but his flipped tractor-trailer caused some traffic headaches in Williston.

It happened at about 9:30 a.m.

Grain truck driver Paul Connor, 71, of Middlebury, told police he was headed down the hill on 2A toward Interstate 89 when he lost his brakes. In order to avoid traffic stopped at the light ahead, he tried to turn right onto the southbound Exit 12 on-ramp. The truck rolled over on its side, spilling some of the grain.

Connor had minor injuries.

First responders at the scene said the driver’s actions kept an even bigger crash from happening.

“Given the situation, coming down into a heavily occupied intersection at a high rate of speed, either contacting those vehicles or essentially using the bailout to try to avoid that and sacrifice his own well-being for the safety of others is truly heroic,” Williston Fire Chief Aaron Collette said.

The on-ramp was closed intermittently so the truck could be offloaded and righted.

A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
