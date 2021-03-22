Advertisement

Rutland police chief now on patrol due to theft increases

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - The police chief in the Vermont town of Rutland is back on patrol after an increase in theft reports from a local shopping plaza.

Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas took up his new role on Monday.

He had been assigned to the Child First Advocacy Center, which investigates sex crimes against children in Rutland County. But the town is down a police officer.

Dumas says the increase in theft complaints began at the end of last year. He says that in many cases they have videos of people breaking into cars, but because people are wearing masks they are hard to identify.

