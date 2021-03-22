Advertisement

Town hopes for money to repair Vermont-New Hampshire bridge

Vilas Bridge
Vilas Bridge(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (AP) - Officials in a Vermont town are hoping federal funds will become available to help pay for repairs to a long-closed bridge across the Connecticut River linking it to New Hampshire.

The Vilas Bridge between the Vermont village of Bellows Falls and Walpole, New Hampshire, has been closed for 12 years.

The Rockingham Select Board voted recently to have member Bonnie North continue her research into coordination with officials in Walpole and the state of New Hampshire on how to best to take advantage of what is hoped will be new federal funding for major infrastructure projects.

