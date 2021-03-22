Advertisement

Vermont officials to promote vaccines in remote Essex County

File photo
File photo(Allison Baker)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is considering using electronic road signs to help promote the use of the vaccines against COVID-19 in remote Essex County, officials said.

The Caledonian-Record reports the county in northeastern Vermont that borders Canada and New Hampshire has the state’s lowest percentage of its population vaccinated against the virus.

As of Saturday, 31.2% of the state’s 16-and-up population had received at least their first dose of vaccine. In Essex County, the figure was 23.2%.

“It’s a big county, it’s a long county – north to south – and it’s a rural county,” said Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. “People are pretty spread out.”

The mobile electronic signs would be used to inform residents when and where vaccination clinics are being held and how to sign up.

The signs will also let people know the vaccines are free.

“It doesn’t take that many more people to bring it up to the statewide average,” Smith said. “The population is fairly small in that county to bring it up.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield, is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Northfield teenager wanted for attempted murder
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives
Green Mountain Pug Rescue transported 20 pups suffering from severe medical conditions from...
Pugs rescued from China arrive in Vermont
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Windham, New Hampshire.
2 killed in I-93 crash in New Hampshire
Brattleboro drug bust yields large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.
Big Brattleboro drug bust puts Massachusetts man behind bars

Latest News

Families of high-risk children feel overlooked by vaccine rollout
Families of high-risk children feel overlooked by vaccine rollout
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
COVID strains rising in Burlington’s wastewater
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
zobirdpottery
MiVT: Zobird Pottery
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives