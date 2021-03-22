Vermont student nationally recognized for community service

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont girl is taking home an award for her dedication to making the Green Mountain State a better place.

Shyla Clayton is one of two state honorees who were awarded the Prudential Spirit of Community Award.

Every weekend, the 12-year-old from Morrisville volunteering at Second Chance Thrift Shop which benefits Copley Hospital. From 8 to 9 a.m., Clayton hangs up clothes and tidied up before customers arrive.

“And sometimes I do organize the books and the toys, just to make it more pleasing to the eye,” Clayton said.

Clayton says she wants to minimize the workload for the other volunteers and help out the manager Robin Pugh. Pugh says Shyla’s assistance around the store gives her more time to focus on other tasks.

“I give her what she needs to do and she takes it and does it. It’s fantastic,” Pugh said. “She’s dependable, reliable and she’s a whole lot of fun.”

Shyla’s work is certainly not going unappreciated or unnoticed.

During her interview with WCAX News on Saturday, Clayton proudly wore the giant Prudential Community Spirit medal that she awarded for her community service.

“It felt really cool to know that I, me, Shyla Clayton, got the award... earned the award,” she said.

Along with volunteering at Second Chance, Clayton also reads to cats and dogs at the North Country Animal League and picks up trash on the side of the road. Clayton plans to eventually turn her passion for helping other people, the environment, and animals into a career as a marine biologist, studying endangered coral reefs and manatees.

“I really want to figure out if there’s a way that we can stop motor boats from killing them and injuring them so we can boost the population a little more,” Clayton said.

Until then, Shyla says she’ll keep doing what she can to make Vermont a better, prettier and more welcoming place.

And although she doesn’t volunteer for the trophies and medals, Clayton says she’s happy to be recognized.

“It feels good. It feels like ‘Yay!’ I don’t really know how to put it into words but it feels good,” she said.

The other state honoree is 18-year-old Mary Mendez of Manchester Center. According to Prudential, Mendez “stocks feminine hygiene supplies in their school’s restrooms to ensure that students have the products they need to go about their school day when they’re menstruating.”

Clayton says the Prudential Spirit of Community Award also came with $2,500 of scholarship money.

