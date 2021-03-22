Advertisement

Vermont town continues to work on land swap for armory

By Associated Press
Mar. 22, 2021
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont town of Bennington is continuing work on a plan to swap a parcel of land for a nearly 100-year-old National Guard armory.

The National Guard is hoping to build a new readiness center and state permits are being sought for a center that would be built on a nearly 23-acre town-owned land on Bowen Road.

After years of negotiation, a proposed contract for the exchange of property was announced last year.

Town Manager Stuart Hurd says funding for the new guard center is expected next year.

The armory has been eyed by the town for various uses over the years, such as town office space.

