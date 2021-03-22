Vt. lawmakers consider universal vote-by-mail proposal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has changed countless parts of life in Vermont, including our democracy as thousands voted through the mail for local, state and national offices in the last year.

Last general election, the secretary of state mailed out ballots to every active registered voter in Vermont to avoid the spread of COVID-19 at the polls. Voter turnout records were shattered as Vermonters cast ballots through the mail or in person. Lawmakers want to make this permanent.

The bill would create a process that lets voters fix their cast ballot if there is an issue with it. It would also create a universal vote-by-mail system for the general election every two years. But some, including Gov. Phil Scott, say it should apply to Town Meeting Day and primary elections, as well.

“If it’s suitable for the big game, I’m not sure why it isn’t suitable for the others,” Scott, R-Vermont, said last week.

But sponsors of the bill and the secretary of state say it’s a bit more complicated. According to Secretary of State Jim Condos, printing and sending ballots for the general election cost about $2 million. Condos estimates doing the same for the primary election, where voters would be sent three separate ballots, would cost around $4 million, and he says primaries are just parties choosing which candidates they want to run in the general election.

Sending ballots to voters for all elections is complicated in homes and apartments with high turnover, as some in the previous elections received former residents’ ballots. Federal election rules dictate town clerks have to wait for two general election cycles to pass before removing people from the checklist.

“There is no simple way for people who move to a new address to make those changes,” said Condos, D-Vermont Secretary of State. “They can make the changes on our website, they can call their town clerk, but it’s not something that’s mandated.”

However, Condos says incidents like these are rare. He also says that ballots are only sent out to active registered voters. If people don’t vote, they will become challenged voters and town clerks can follow up for more information.

Both Condos and the Legislature want to proceed cautiously as some say mandating towns mail out ballots for Town Meeting Day could do away with floor votes.

“If we mandated sending out ballots for local elections, we may see the end of town meeting,” said Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham County. “I think we need to approach this very, very carefully.”

The secretary of state will now gather more information on how a universal mail-out-ballot law would affect town meeting and primary elections.

“I think it’s imperative that we have the same rules for everybody and the same rules for every election and have that consistency for Vermont voters,” said Sen. Corey Parent, R-Franklin County.

The bill is currently in the House. If the governor signs off on it, that report is expected to take up to three years.

