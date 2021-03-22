Advertisement

Warming weather a Catch-22 for sugar-makers

By Kayla Martin
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Warmer temps are a Catch-22 for sugar-makers. While the warm temperatures can help the sap run, it can also end a season. So we checked in with local sugar-makers to see how they’re going to fair during this week’s weather warmup.

“So if the trees bud, it’s over for us. But if we can just hang on and the trees don’t bud and have some rain in the forecast, it could turn out to be a really good year,” said Wendy Tucker, who owns Tucker Maple Sugarhouse.

“I know enough about sugaring to know that I don’t know much. We could still have an extremely good year or we could be heading toward a half a crop, we don’t know,” said Peter Purinton, who owns Purinton Maple and Supply.

So far, it’s been a slow season for these sugar-makers because the warmup needed to get the sap flowing came late this year. Both only got about 25% of what they were expecting. But this past weekend showed a good supply of sap.

“It’s been touch and go. It’s been a slow start to the season. This last season we finally did make a good crop of syrup,” Tucker said.

But more than just the flow, it’s also the quality of the syrup. Puriton says usually it will take 35-40 gallons of sap for a gallon of syrup, but this year the sugar content is so low, that it is taking them 70-80 gallons.

“The sap flowed very well. The sugar content has been poor for anybody around this area. Seems to be taking a lot of sap to make a gallon of syrup,” Purinton said.

And Tucker says a lot of sugar-makers are nervous that the end of the season is in sight because it’s getting too warm.

“A lot of sugar-makers that I’ve talked to are all biting their nails. You know everybody is nervous. Everybody is in the same boat,” Tucker said.

But Purinton holds out hope that everything will be OK.

“Personally, I don’t see it ending by the end of the week,” he said. “I don’t see that happening.”

Purinton says he always tries to stay optimistic about his season, if you’re a sugar-maker you have to be.

