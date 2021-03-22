Advertisement

Work about to start on New Hampshire-Vermont bridge

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WALPOLE, N.H. (AP) - Maintenance work is about to start on a bridge connecting New Hampshire and Vermont.

The work to the Church Street Bridge over the Connecticut River and Green Mountain Railroad includes preservation and repair to the concrete deck and membrane, replacement of the bridge joints and other improvements.

It’s scheduled to begin Monday, April 5. The work will require intermittent, alternating one-way traffic.

The bridge connects the towns of Walpole, New Hampshire, and Bellows Falls/Rockingham, Vermont.

