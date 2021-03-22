Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another delightful spring day on the horizon, we’re getting spoiled!

The high pressure that has been giving us the gorgeous weather lately will be sticking around awhile longer, giving us more sunny, unseasonably warm weather that will last through the middle of the week. Temperatures will again be climbing into the 60s, along with some chilly nights.

There may be a few clouds on Wednesday, and most of Thursday will be partly sunny, but there is a chance for a few showers early in the day, and again late in the day, into the overnight hours.

We actually do need the rain at this point, and we will finally get some rain on Friday. The system that will be bringing that rain will also pull down some colder air from Canada, just in time for the weekend.

Temperatures will be back in the 40s for the weekend, with partly sunny skies each day, but there is also the chance for a few rain showers, and even a few snowflakes in the mountains during the overnight hours.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield, is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Northfield teenager wanted for attempted murder
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives
Green Mountain Pug Rescue transported 20 pups suffering from severe medical conditions from...
Pugs rescued from China arrive in Vermont
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Windham, New Hampshire.
2 killed in I-93 crash in New Hampshire
Brattleboro drug bust yields large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.
Big Brattleboro drug bust puts Massachusetts man behind bars

Latest News

wx
Monday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast