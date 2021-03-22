BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another delightful spring day on the horizon, we’re getting spoiled!

The high pressure that has been giving us the gorgeous weather lately will be sticking around awhile longer, giving us more sunny, unseasonably warm weather that will last through the middle of the week. Temperatures will again be climbing into the 60s, along with some chilly nights.

There may be a few clouds on Wednesday, and most of Thursday will be partly sunny, but there is a chance for a few showers early in the day, and again late in the day, into the overnight hours.

We actually do need the rain at this point, and we will finally get some rain on Friday. The system that will be bringing that rain will also pull down some colder air from Canada, just in time for the weekend.

Temperatures will be back in the 40s for the weekend, with partly sunny skies each day, but there is also the chance for a few rain showers, and even a few snowflakes in the mountains during the overnight hours.

