Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! What fantastic weather we had for that first weekend of spring! And we’re not done yet with that warm & sunny weather.

The huge, strong, slow-moving, sprawling area of high pressure that gave us that delightful weekend weather is still going to be in control of our weather for the next few days, so sunshine will abound and temperatures will be topping out in the 60s for the next few days. Today & Tuesday will be nothing but sunny. A few clouds will mix in for Wednesday.

Most of Thursday is looking partly sunny, but there is a chance for a few showers early in the day, and again late in the day, into the overnight hours.

The payback for all this sunny weather will be a round of rain on Friday, although that rain is much needed at this point. The system that will be bringing that rain will also pull down some colder air from Canada, just in time for the weekend.

Temperatures will be back in the 40s for the weekend, which will feature partly sunny skies each day, but there is also the chance for a few rain showers, and even a few snowflakes in the higher elevations during the nighttime hours.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of all this fine, spring weather! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington shooting
Burlington shooting suspect arrested
Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Northfield teenager wanted for attempted murder
Vermont State Police investigate the death of a Fletcher man found on Sweet Farm Friday morning.
Fletcher man found on farm identified
Mark BBQ sells 4,000 lbs of meat.
Mark BBQ sells more than 4,000 lbs of meat
Williston firefighters tackled a small apartment fire Friday.
Two injured in Williston fire

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast