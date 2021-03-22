BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! What fantastic weather we had for that first weekend of spring! And we’re not done yet with that warm & sunny weather.

The huge, strong, slow-moving, sprawling area of high pressure that gave us that delightful weekend weather is still going to be in control of our weather for the next few days, so sunshine will abound and temperatures will be topping out in the 60s for the next few days. Today & Tuesday will be nothing but sunny. A few clouds will mix in for Wednesday.

Most of Thursday is looking partly sunny, but there is a chance for a few showers early in the day, and again late in the day, into the overnight hours.

The payback for all this sunny weather will be a round of rain on Friday, although that rain is much needed at this point. The system that will be bringing that rain will also pull down some colder air from Canada, just in time for the weekend.

Temperatures will be back in the 40s for the weekend, which will feature partly sunny skies each day, but there is also the chance for a few rain showers, and even a few snowflakes in the higher elevations during the nighttime hours.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of all this fine, spring weather! -Gary

