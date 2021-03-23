Advertisement

2 women arrested following Franklin County, NY, chase

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRUSHTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two Connecticut women face charges after allegedly stealing a car and leading New York State Police on a 20-mile chase through Franklin County, New York, Monday afternoon.

It started in Brushton, New York. Police say they responded to a report of a stolen car around 2:30 p.m. from the parking lot of Stewart’s Gas Station. Troopers located the car on Route 458 in Santa Clara and pursued it through Duane, Brighton, Paul Smiths, and Lake Clear. They say the driver reached speeds of 100 mph and Troopers ended their pursuit over public safety concerns. Both suspects were arrested a short time later after the driver crashed into a ditch on Route 50.

The driver Alicia Walsh, 34, faces a slew of charges including grand larceny and fleeing from police. Police say her passenger, Miasa Hill, 24, was a parolee in Connecticut and was the subject of an arrest warrant. They say she was also found with drugs and a stolen credit card.

