2nd mass vaccination site to be held at NH Motor Speedway

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state is going to host its second mass vaccination site this weekend at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Vaccinations are by appointment only, and there are still slots for those eligible to schedule appointments at the state’s online site, VINI.

The state hopes to vaccinate 8,000 people this weekend at the speedway. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Pfizer vaccine will be the only vaccine offered.

About 12,000 people were vaccinated at the first mass vaccination clinic at the speedway from March 6-8.

