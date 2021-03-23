Advertisement

Another Essex Junction school switches to remote learning

Summit Street School
Summit Street School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Another school in the Essex Westford School District is switching to remote learning Tuesday.

School leaders say a member of the Summit Street School community tested positive.

This comes after three positive cases among the Albert D. Lawton School community had students learning remotely on Monday.

Summit Street students and staff will be remote on Tuesday and Wednesday.

We’re told the people exposed have been contacted and are in quarantine.

