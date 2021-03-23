Barre man battling eye disease keeps positive focus

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A young man in Barre is working around the clock, saving his money so that he can one day buy a car before a progressive eye disorder takes that opportunity away from him.

When it comes to working around the clock, 20-year-old Fred Graves can give anyone a run for their money, because he’s doing it mostly for the money. “Some mornings, I wake up and it’s hard to squeeze my hands. It’s a lot of work, but it pays off,” Graves said.

He takes the short walk from his home to Dollar General in Barre for the start of his 8 a.m. shift. At noon, Fred’s father, also named Fred, takes him to HP Hood for job number two. He’s picked up around 9 pm. This happens six days a week.

“I couldn’t do it, but he likes it, and he’s been able to meet some really good people at both jobs that he really cares about,” said Danielle Graves, Fred’s mother.

“It’s an honor to work with him, said Sylvester Chase, Graves’ manager at HP Hood. “He’s always busy and you know, looking for stuff to do, willing to learn. So, you can’t ask for more.”

The only time Graves’ routine is interrupted is when he takes his monthly trip to the ophthalmology department at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Graves has keratoconus, a progressive eye disorder affecting the cornea, that caused blurry vision. He had a cornea transplant in his left eye two years ago. “It is hard sometimes, but I always look at it with a positive attitude. One day I might just go see my doctor and I hear good news,” Graves said.

All Graves really wants to do is drive. Right now, his vision is good enough to do so, but his doctor is trying to figure out if it will stay that way. In the meantime, he continues to save for his dream car, a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. “We all have our goals and dreams, and I don’t want this disease I have to rip that away from me,” he said.

“To see him get that close in age and then find out that may never be a possibility, it was really tough,” said Graves’ dad.

Graves’ love of cars came from his father, who used to race at tracks. Now, he’s racing against time and this disorder which has the potential to take away his sight permanently. “Every obstacle that’s put in front of him, he just finds a way to get over it and move on,” said his dad.

“I’m going to work really hard and save as much money as I can. I would like to sit behind the wheel one day and drive that car,” Graves said.

Considering all he is going through, accomplishing that, would be a job well done.

