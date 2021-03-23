COVID strains rising in Burlington’s wastewater

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID-19 strains are on the rise in Burlington’s wastewater throughout the city. Burlington’s Chief Innovation Officer, Brian Lowe, tells us that the variant is also detected now in the New North End.

“It’s not surprising to see a higher number of cases and a greater preponderance of the variant mutations in our samples by late march,” says Lowe.

Earlier this year, the CDC said that the UK or B.1.1.7 variant would become the most prevalent variant by March. It’s known to be more infectious than the first strain. Both virus strains are rising in Burlington.

You can see on the graph made by city officials, the B.1.1.7 strain is more prevalent across Burlington, most so in the east wastewater district.

“Over the last week and a half two weeks, we have been seeing the beginning of a rising trend across the city really. That rising trend is concentrated on the east of the city that serves UVM campus and some residential areas on the east side of the city,” says Lowe.

Lowe also says that good news is across the state -- cases among older Vermonters continue to trend down as the vaccine takes effect.

There is also another virus variant from Brazil which was detected recently in New York, however, Burlington does not have the ability to test for it at the moment. City officials remind people to stay vigilant and continue to take the proper precautions against the virus.

