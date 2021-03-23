Advertisement

COVID strains rising in Burlington’s wastewater

Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID-19 strains are on the rise in Burlington’s wastewater throughout the city. Burlington’s Chief Innovation Officer, Brian Lowe, tells us that the variant is also detected now in the New North End.

“It’s not surprising to see a higher number of cases and a greater preponderance of the variant mutations in our samples by late march,” says Lowe.

Earlier this year, the CDC said that the UK or B.1.1.7 variant would become the most prevalent variant by March. It’s known to be more infectious than the first strain. Both virus strains are rising in Burlington.

You can see on the graph made by city officials, the B.1.1.7 strain is more prevalent across Burlington, most so in the east wastewater district.

“Over the last week and a half two weeks, we have been seeing the beginning of a rising trend across the city really. That rising trend is concentrated on the east of the city that serves UVM campus and some residential areas on the east side of the city,” says Lowe.

Lowe also says that good news is across the state -- cases among older Vermonters continue to trend down as the vaccine takes effect.

There is also another virus variant from Brazil which was detected recently in New York, however, Burlington does not have the ability to test for it at the moment. City officials remind people to stay vigilant and continue to take the proper precautions against the virus.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield, is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Northfield teenager wanted for attempted murder
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives
Green Mountain Pug Rescue transported 20 pups suffering from severe medical conditions from...
Pugs rescued from China arrive in Vermont
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Windham, New Hampshire.
2 killed in I-93 crash in New Hampshire
Brattleboro drug bust yields large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine.
Big Brattleboro drug bust puts Massachusetts man behind bars

Latest News

Families of high-risk children feel overlooked by vaccine rollout
Families of high-risk children feel overlooked by vaccine rollout
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
zobirdpottery
MiVT: Zobird Pottery
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives