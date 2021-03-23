Essex County, New York, marks pandemic anniversary

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Essex County, New York, is marking one year of the pandemic.

During a ceremony Tuesday morning, local leaders will be sharing the challenges and triumphs and honoring those who died.

The meeting includes the Essex County Health Department, local representatives from county agencies, health care organizations, schools and businesses.

It’s happening at 11 a.m. at the Essex County Government Complex.

