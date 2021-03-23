Advertisement

Essex County, New York, marks pandemic anniversary

File photo
File photo(none)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Essex County, New York, is marking one year of the pandemic.

During a ceremony Tuesday morning, local leaders will be sharing the challenges and triumphs and honoring those who died.

The meeting includes the Essex County Health Department, local representatives from county agencies, health care organizations, schools and businesses.

It’s happening at 11 a.m. at the Essex County Government Complex.

