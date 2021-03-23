Governor greenlights high school graduations

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Graduation for the Class of 2021 is officially on in Vermont and it’s not only students looking forward to the big day.

“We’re just really grateful that this is coming through, and that this could be something for our seniors that we can actually celebrate and feel a little bit normal for them before they go off,” said Lisa Lorenz, the principal of Rice Memorial High School.

“I’m excited about it. I mean, it’s a really important rite of passage for our seniors,” Champlain Valley Union High School Principal Adam Bunting said. “Not just for our seniors but... for our families and for our faculty and staff.”

While a more normal graduation is good news for students, they’re also happy their families can share the tradition.

“I’m just really excited. I think we’ve all done a good job as seniors making the most of a limited year, and we’re really excited to celebrate it. Have some fun times together. You know, get to appreciate everything we’ve accomplished this year and be together one last time,” said Katherine Hainkes, a high school senior.

“For my parents, I am the last, I’m the last kid they’re gonna have going through high school, and they’re super excited that they’ll be able to have a graduation for us,” said Meg Knudsen, a high school senior.

Lorenz says knowing graduation is on has been a huge relief for families.

“Think about all of the sacrifices they’ve made throughout the years, and this is like their culmination before they send their children off. And so they’re just like that massive rejoicing when I was able to roll out the new plans that are coming through,” Lorenz said.

Many schools aren’t sure how exactly this year’s graduation will look quite yet, but they hope it will be outside, filled with loved ones and look more normal than last year.

“I’m looking forward to having hopefully a similar experience this year, and hopefully not drive-in. Hopefully in-person, we’ll see,” Bunting said.

“So they can definitely imagine themselves able to be present for the graduation. That’s been the most heart-wrenching thing for all of our families. It’s just been waiting on bated breath. Will I won’t, will I not? And I going to have to stand out in a parking lot?” Lorenz said.

“The speakers will be predominantly students. There will be some musical performances, in accordance to the guidelines, and we’re really looking forward to that,” said Patrick Burke, the principal of South Burlington High School.

More guidance from the state on graduations will be coming out in April.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.