Impeachment probe into Gov. Cuomo could take ‘months’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mt. Vernon,...
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., Monday, March 22, 2021.(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The chair of the state Assembly’s judiciary committee says it could take “months” to determine whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be impeached after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct and questions remain about his administration’s undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Chair Charles Lavine said lawyers on behalf of the committee will meet with witnesses and examine documents to “assess whether there’s evidence that the governor has engaged in conduct that justifies articles of impeachment.” Key issues for the legislative impeachment probe remain unresolved.

The majority of state lawmakers and members of New York’s Congressional Delegation have called on Cuomo to resign.

