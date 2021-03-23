Advertisement

Latest school funding challenge in NH headed to trial

File photo
File photo(Source: WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by the state to dismiss the latest challenge in a decades-long debate over how to fund public schools, setting the case up for a trial to give school districts a chance to show how they need more financial resources.

In several landmark rulings in the 1990s, the court ruled that the state is required to provide and pay for an “adequate” education. In response, the Legislature began sending each school district a set amount of aid per pupil. It’s currently at over $3,600.

But four districts in southwestern New Hampshire argued the formula is unconstitutional because it doesn’t account for the real costs of transportation, teachers or facilities.

