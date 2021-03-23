Manhunt continues for teen charged in Northfield car attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Northfield teen is on the run and facing attempted murder charges after police say he attempted to run his girlfriend and her friend off the road Saturday.

Police say Aleksander Cherkasov used his car to block the driveway to stop his girlfriend and her friend from leaving his house in Northfield. “He had attempted to block the car in and when that didn’t work he drove at her,” said Northfield Police Officer Karie Tucker.

Police say the 19-year-old continued chasing the Women down Turkey Hill Road, running their car off the road.

Witnesses say Cherkasov then came back and “finished the job,” hitting their car and pushing it down an embankment

“At that point, they were able to get out of the car --which was lucky for them -- and ran across into a neighbor’s house,” Ofc. Tucker said.

Police say Cherkasov drove off and later abandoned his car. A warrant remains out for his arrest on two counts of attempted murder. “We have spoken to family members, friends, anybody that might come in contact -- with his therapist, his lawyer -- we are asking that he turn himself in. That would be the safest for everybody,” Tucker said.

Aleksander Cherkasov (WCAX)

with Cherkasov on the run, residents we spoke with say they are nervous. “I can’t believe that’s happening in this little town of Northfield,” said Jeffery Ott of Northfield.

“It’s scary, it’s really scary,” said Jill Goodrich.

Police say it’s not clear if mental health is an issue in this case, but the Northfield Police Facebook page shows Cherkasov does have a past history of road rage.

“It’s sad. I think he needs a lot of help. He has had a lot of anger issues for a while,” Goodrich said.

