More doses available for Dartmouth students and staff at former JCPenney store

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Starting as early as Tuesday, certain students and staff at Dartmouth College can get a COVID-19 vaccine at the former JCPenny store in West Lebanon.

All Dartmouth staff and students who are both New Hampshire residents and fall into an eligible category can get a shot.

That includes at-risk staff who work in New Hampshire K-12 schools, licensed child care facilities and licensed youth camps. And people 50-to-64 years of age.

Students who fall into one or both of these two categories do not have to be enrolled in classes to participate, but they do need to be living in New Hampshire.

Vermont residents are not eligible.

