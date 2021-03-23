Advertisement

NY legislative leader and Cuomo critic have COVID-19

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie-File photo
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was one of two lawmakers who said they tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, though both Democrats said they were experiencing only mild symptoms.

Assemblymember Ron Kim of Queens announced his positive test on Twitter, adding that he was in quarantine.

Kim has been one of the loudest voices calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be impeached as the governor faces scandals revolving around the classification of nursing home deaths and allegations of sexual harassment.

