Prince Harry joins tech startup as chief impact officer

BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev...
BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.(Source: BetterUp)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.’s Chief Impact Officer.

Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.

BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of “his model of inspiration and impact through action.”

Robichaux cited Harry’s efforts founding the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports, and founding Sentebale, an Africa-based charity supporting young people affected by HIV.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been working on detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California. They signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify.

In a blog post, Harry said he is joining BetterUp because he believes in the company’s mission of being proactive about mental health.

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance,” he wrote.

