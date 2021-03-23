Advertisement

Rutland, Mill River continue dominance in H.S. Cheer

Ravens and Minutewomen easily recapture state titles
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland and Mill River once again soared above the rest to claim High School Cheer State Titles in the virtual championships on Saturday. It’s a seventh straight D1 crown for Rutland, while Mill River has now won five of the last six D2 titles.

Due to COVID concerns, the teams could not converge on Vergennes for a singular competition, instead sending videos of their routines from their own gyms.

Mt. Anthony and Essex filled out the podium in Division 1, with the Patriots sliding into second behind Rutland for the second consecutive year. The Hornets returned to the top three after being pushed off last year.

The team that edged Essex for third in D1 last year moved up a spot to second in the D2 competition on Saturday. South Burlington finished as runner up to Mill River, while Poultney was third.

