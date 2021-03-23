Scott awaiting word on request to settle more refugees in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott says the State Department is mulling Vermont’s request for more refugees to be sent to the Green Mountains.

Vermont is expecting 100 refugees this year.

Last week, the governor sent a letter to the State Department requesting 300 refugees arrive here in 2022.

Scott says he received word from the feds that they are excited about the request but did not say whether it would be granted.

The governor says refugees are essential to Vermont’s economic success.

“We have an older population, a stagnant population, not a lot of diversity. And I believe that accepting of more refugees would help us in every regard. So, I’m looking forward to them coming and bringing... possibly more refugees into Vermont. And we’ll do our best to welcome them,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

No word on when the State Department will make a decision about the governor’s request but admitting more refugees into the United States is a priority for the Biden administration. The goal is to go from this year’s low of 15,000 refugees to 125,000 next year.

