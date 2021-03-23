Advertisement

Vermont bars set to reopen with restaurant COVID-19 rules

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s bars are getting set to reopen under the same guidance that allows restaurants to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, bars and social clubs, like American Legions and VFWs, will fall under the state’s restaurant guidance, which includes operating at 50% capacity. The rules set a maximum of six patrons per table, a 6-feet of distance between parties, masking and more. Municipalities are allowed to place more restrictions on these establishments in their jurisdictions.

On Thursday, Vermont will open up vaccination appointments to people 60 and over. Vaccine eligibility is expanding by age. By April 19, all Vermont adults will be able to schedule vaccine appointments.

Related story:

Vt. to stick with age-band schedule; Goal to vaccinate all by July

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Aleksander Cherkasov, 18, of Northfield, is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree...
Northfield teenager wanted for attempted murder
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 93 in Windham, New Hampshire.
2 killed in I-93 crash in New Hampshire
Green Mountain Pug Rescue transported 20 pups suffering from severe medical conditions from...
Pugs rescued from China arrive in Vermont
UVM just released its new coronavirus numbers and the administration says they are "not...
COVID cases surge at UVM; UK variant found on campus

Latest News

File photo
Latest school funding challenge in NH headed to trial
Dujuan Williams
Police: Vermont man intentionally set pet rat on fire, sparked blaze
Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mt. Vernon,...
Impeachment probe into Gov. Cuomo could take ‘months’
File photo
2 women arrested following Franklin County, NY, chase