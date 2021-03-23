Despite vaccination progress, Vt. officials urge vigilance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State health officials say that while one in three Vermonters is now partially vaccinated and the state is making great progress in its fight against COVID, an increase in new cases and the spread of variants still make it a very delicate time.

The state is averaging about 5,500 vaccination doses a day. On Thursday at 8:15 a.m., Vermonters age 60+ will be the next age group in line to register for vaccinations.

Governor Phil Scott says he learned during a conference call with White House officials Tuesday that Vermont will receive an additional 5,000 doses this coming week than what was expected. Scott says Dr. Anthony Fauci told governors the AstraZeneca vaccine will likely get approval from the FDA and that he thought it was safe and effective. Fauci also told the governors that it’s likely high schoolers will be eligible to get the vaccine this fall and younger kids by the first part of next year.

The latest modeling shows the state reported 850 new COVID cases this past week. That’s 61 higher than the previous week. Cases are up in the Northeast Kingdom, where vaccination rates are lower. The state is trying to get more shots into people’s arms in the NEK. Infections are up among people 40 and under and the health Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine warned that group to protect themselves. He said he worries about long-haul COVID symptoms that just won’t go away, including chronic fatigue, shortness of breath, and memory loss.

As of Tuesday, Vermont health officials reported 89 new coronavirus cases for a total of 17,933. There have been a total of 220 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 1.5%. A total of 348,732 people have been tested, and 15,037 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.