Vermont still weighing CDC’s 3-foot separation recommendation

The state says it will soon let Vermont teachers and families should know whether students of...
The state says it will soon let Vermont teachers and families should know whether students of all ages can be just three feet apart in the classroom.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state says it will let Vermont teachers and families should know by April 1 whether students of all ages can be just three feet apart in the classroom.

The CDC said last week it was alright.

Allowing kids three feet apart instead of six means more students can fit in a classroom, getting the state closer to Gov. Phil Scott’s April goal of in-person instruction five days a week. Teachers were also moved up the vaccine line to achieve that.

K-5 grades have been using the three-feet model since October.

