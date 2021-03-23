Advertisement

VSAC podcast seeks to provide answers on teens

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many parents are familiar with the challenges of raising a teenager, but the pandemic has added many new twists.

The C has created a new podcast to help parents navigate some of those challenges, giving advice to help kids succeed both at school and in life overall.

Darren Perron spoke with the host of the new podcast, Ed Gerety and Cathy Printon, about what it’s all about.

