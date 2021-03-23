Advertisement

Welch sounds alarm on credit card swipe fees

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Congressman Peter Welch is sounding the alarm on credit card companies raising fees on small businesses during the pandemic.

When shoppers use a credit or debit card for online transactions, merchants pay a transaction fee to agencies like Visa and Mastercard.

Welch says this puts a burden on small retail and they have to pass these costs on to consumers.

Welch and Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin were able to convince the agencies not to raise swipe fees during the pandemic but Welch says the fees are still a big problem.

“Why is it in our country that our merchants pay the highest in the world? The monopoly power that the card companies have they exploit to the detriment of Main Street businesses,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

But going forward, he says regulating and controlling these rate hikes is a complicated picture that will involve Congress and the federal reserve.

