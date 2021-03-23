While town opts out, mosquito control paid for until June 30

SALISBURY, Vt. (AP) - While a Vermont town has opted out of funding a mosquito control district this year, it’s paid for the service until June 30.

The Rutland Herald reports that that means Salisbury property owners who do not want their land sprayed with the pesticide will need to inform the district.

Salisbury voters decided at Town Meeting Day to decline paying $25,411 to fund the program for the coming fiscal year.

The Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen Insect Control District Board of Directors met Thursday to discuss the implications.

Salisbury Select Board Chairman Paul Vaczy said residents will be reminded they will need to opt-out, despite the vote.

