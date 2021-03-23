Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another glorious sunny day today, but don’t get used to it. We’ll return to more seasonable temperatures before we know it!

Wednesday morning we’ll see some sunshine, but clouds will return during the afternoon as a storm system tracks up to our north through the St. Lawrence Valley. That system will be weakening as it approaches, so we are expecting just a few rain showers from it, mainly during the evening and early overnight hours. Temperatures won’t be quite as mild, but will still be well above normal.

Thursday will be another sunny day and temperatures will bounce back again. In fact some of us will likely hit 70 degrees or come close to it. That however, is where the warm streak will end!

A storm system will bring much needed rain Thursday night through Friday. That rain will end up as a few snow showers in the mountains Friday night into early Saturday.

Saturday we can expect to see some sunshine breaking through eventually, but temperatures will be back down into the 40s which is closer to normal for us.

Then another storm system will move in later on Sunday with another round of rain, but also some accumulating snow in the higher elevations, especially Sunday night into Monday. There may be some snow in the valleys, too. It will be turning blustery and colder as we head into Monday.

