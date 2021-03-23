BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We have been experiencing mid-May weather in the middle of March, and we’re not done yet. Again, after a chilly start to the day, temperatures are going to climb into the mid-to-upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will start with some sunshine, but then it will turn mostly cloudy in the afternoon as a storm system in the middle of the country tracks up to our north through the St. Lawrence Valley. That system will be weakening as it comes at us, so we are expecting just a few rain showers from it, mainly during the evening and early overnight hours. Temperatures will be just a tad cooler on Wednesday, but still well above normal (normal high in Burlington is now 43°).

We will be back to partly sunny skies on Thursday, and we’ll be making a run at the 70 degree mark! Then the warm streak will come to an end.

A system will move in with rain Thursday night through Friday. That rain will end up as a few snow showers in the mountains Friday night into early Saturday. Then we’ll clear out for the rest of Saturday, but temperatures will be back down to near normal levels.

Another storm system will move in later on Sunday with another round of rain, but also some accumulating snow in the higher elevations, especially Sunday night into Monday. There may be some snow in the valleys, too. It will be turning blustery & colder as we head into Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on that Sunday/Monday system, but until then, enjoy these warm, sunny days! -Gary

