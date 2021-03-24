Advertisement

Another inmate dies from COVID in Clinton County Correctional Facility

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANNEMORA, NY. (WCAX) - The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision say the death comes from the Clinton County Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

This is the second COVID related fatality at the prison.

The New York state prison system has reported 35 inmate deaths due to the virus.

More than 6,000 incarcerated people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic in New York.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott after Tuesday's briefing
Despite vaccination progress, Vt. officials urge vigilance
Loren Senna
Burlington shooting suspect charged with federal drug crime
Dujuan Williams
Police: Vermont man intentionally set pet rat on fire, sparked blaze
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives
Burlington wastewater treatment plant-File photo
COVID strains rising in Burlington’s wastewater

Latest News

FILE
Serious car accident in Orwell, sends two to the hospital
Danville School
Danville School Board approves policy to remove mascot name
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie-File photo
NY legislative leader and Cuomo critic have COVID-19