Another inmate dies from COVID in Clinton County Correctional Facility

DANNEMORA, NY. (WCAX) - The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision say the death comes from the Clinton County Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

This is the second COVID related fatality at the prison.

The New York state prison system has reported 35 inmate deaths due to the virus.

More than 6,000 incarcerated people have tested positive since the start of the pandemic in New York.



