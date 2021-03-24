Bakersfield man arrested for threatening Vt. agriculture secretary

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Franklin County man is facing charges after police say he threatened Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts.

“No public servant should have to live in fear of dispensing his or her duties will subject them to threats or physical violence,” said Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault, who is prosecuting the case against Edwin Farnham.

Authorities say Franklin County Sheriff Roger Langevin on Monday was delivering paperwork to the Bakersfield farmer when Farnham allegedly told him to “get off my property and don’t come back because if you (expletive) do, it won’t be pretty.”

The document contained a proposed fine from the Agency of Agriculture in response to animal health regulation violations. “The Agency’s interactions with Mr. Farnham over the last few months have been difficult at times,” agency officials said in a statement.

Later that same day, Farnham sent Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts a Facebook message saying, “I’m coming for you Anson you dirtbag (expletive).” Soon, Building and General Services security, Capitol Police, Montpelier Police, and Vermont State Police were investigating the threat and ensuring Tebbetts was safe.

Thibault says these types of threats have become more apparent in recent months. “It’s been notable that there have been threats made to the secretary of state’s anonymous voicemail, there are periodic threats to the governor, we have periodic threats on legislators, and we also have threats on everyday workers, including DCF workers, law enforcement, hospital workers,” he said.

“It is not as uncommon as we would like it to be, that’s for sure. Anytime something like this happens, a state official is threatened, it’s a serious matter, and we take it seriously. We investigate it thoroughly, we respond appropriately,” said Adam Silverman, a Vermont State Police spokesman.

Troopers arrested Farnham Monday afternoon for parole violations related to domestic violence charges from 2019. Thibault says these days public officials can never be too careful. “Too often you look in the national news, or even here in Vermont -- people do act out on threats,” he said.

Farnham has been released from jail on court conditions, including that he have no contact with Sheriff Langevin or Secretary Tebbetts, or any ag agency personnel.

