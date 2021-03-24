Advertisement

Big events back on in Burlington

Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Big events are coming back to Burlington!

Mayor Miro Weinberger says there are three on the schedule so far: the Discover Jazz Festival in early June, Juneteenth set for June 19 and an Independence Day fireworks show on July 3.

The mayor says there could be some restrictions in place depending on public health guidance, but the music, celebrations and holiday festivities are back on.

