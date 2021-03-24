COVID cancels Girls Division 1 hockey championship

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One hockey championship game was allowed to go forward Wednesday night but another was canceled. Just minutes after allowing the Division 1 boys game to move forward, the D-1 girls game was called off.

The Essex girls team was on the ice and warming up when they were told the game was off.

They were supposed to play Burlington-Colchester, but those players were not able to take the ice. The Vermont Principals’ Association tells WCAX News it is due to COVID protocols on the Burlington-Colchester team.

The Essex girls took time after the game was called off to celebrate their season on the ice where they were supposed to play for the state title.

But after such a hard year, they say it’s devastating to have it end like this with no game.

Essex Girls Hockey Coach John Maddalena said he was sad for his team after all the hard work they put in this year.

“It’s just a tough way to end the season. I just wish there was better communication,” Maddalena said.

According to Essex’s head coach, there’s no word yet on who will be crowned champion or co-champions.

The Division 1 boys game between Essex and BFA-St. Albans was allowed to go forward after the Essex team members received negative PCR tests for COVID.

