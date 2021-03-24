Advertisement

Cuomo quiet on how office protects aides amid allegations

Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declined to say Wednesday what his office is doing to ensure a safe work environment for two female aides who have accused him of sexually harassing or groping them.

Speaking to reporters from his Manhattan office, Cuomo said “there are rules” about how employers are supposed to handle such complaints, but neither he nor his chief legal counsel would elaborate.

Several women who worked for Cuomo have accused him of making inappropriate comments about their looks, giving them unwanted hugs or kisses, or making comments they interpreted as gauging their interest in an affair. Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott after Tuesday's briefing
Despite vaccination progress, Vt. officials urge vigilance
Dujuan Williams
Police: Vermont man intentionally set pet rat on fire, sparked blaze
Loren Senna
Burlington shooting suspect charged with federal drug crime
Police are looking for a Northfield teen facing attempted murder charges.
Manhunt continues for teen charged in Northfield car attack
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives

Latest News

COVID vaccine shots were being given in Essex County, New York, on Wednesday.
Vaccinated New Yorkers encourage others to get COVID shots
A group is offering incentives to attract businesses to downtown Middlebury.
Middlebury offering cash to spur new downtown businesses
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
NH lawmakers use budget to try to limit Sununu’s COVID powers
The Danville School Board is adopting a new policy, ultimately retiring the current school...
Danville ditches ‘Indians’ nickname for sports teams