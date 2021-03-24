Danville School Board approves policy to remove mascot name
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Danville School Board has approved a new policy to eliminate the Indian name.
The new policy prohibits the use of any race or ethnic group as a mascot, name or nickname.
It also requires the mascot to respect cultural differences and values.
Next steps are creating a committee of people from the school and community to decide on a new mascot.
