Danville School Board approves policy to remove mascot name

Danville School
Danville School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Danville School Board has approved a new policy to eliminate the Indian name.

The new policy prohibits the use of any race or ethnic group as a mascot, name or nickname.

It also requires the mascot to respect cultural differences and values.

Next steps are creating a committee of people from the school and community to decide on a new mascot.

