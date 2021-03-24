Essex boys hockey team tests negative; game on

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The game is on! After days of uncertainty, the boys state high school Division 1 hockey championship is cleared to play Wednesday night.

Late Wednesday afternoon, they received their negative PCR tests, so they will be able to take the ice.

This all started after Essex played a team one week ago that later had positive COVID cases.

Because the team received their negative PCR tests back in time, they are able to come out of quarantine and play the game against BFA-St. Albans.

Tuesday, Jay Nichols, the executive director of the Vermont Principals’ Association, said there was no special treatment for Essex and the games fall where scheduled.

“The games were scheduled ahead of time. We all agreed we weren’t going to move any game times, just like the NCAA and the other 49 states are doing for their tournaments. If your team can’t play when it’s their turn to play, it’s not your fault but we’re going to move on. It will be a no contest and we’ve been consistent about that from day one,” Nichols said.

As of now, I have not been able to confirm from Essex where exactly the PCR tests were done.

In the governor’s press conference on Tuesday, Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said he believed a hospital was involved in the testing, but as of now no word on where this was accomplished.

Puck drop is scheduled at 8 p.m. at Leddy Park arena in Burlington.

