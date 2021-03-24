‘Everyone Eats’ expands into New Hampshire

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - The “Everyone Eats” restaurant stimulus program is spreading into the Granite State.

The Vermont program has several benefits. It gives people who are hungry a healthy meal, but it also gives participating restaurants a steady income. Now, that model is being replicated across the river in New Hampshire.

It’s a good lunch crowd at the Hitchin Post in Claremont. Owners of the restaurant say while the pandemic has been tough on the bottom line, they keep flipping burgers.

“We have great customers, we have great regulars who come in and keep us in business and they are the ones who helped us through it all,” said Jennilyn Barney.

And during tough times, the business helped others by donating meals to the local food shelf and soup kitchen.

“Our customers kept us going so we felt that it was important to keep the community going as well,” Barney said.

Now, the Hitchin Post is getting that opportunity again because of Everyone Eats.

“Anytime there is a really strong problem on one side of the river, it’s always like, oh man, how can we translate this to the other,” said Lauren Griswold of Vital Communities.

Everyone Eats pays participating restaurants $10 a meal, which are then donated to people in need. Region hubs, including the Upper Valley nonprofit Vital Communities, coordinate the program around the Green Mountain State. Now, thanks to a grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, three restaurants in Claremont are on the menu for a pilot program.

“We are just really excited to demonstrate the impact of this kind of a program in New Hampshire and see if we can’t generate some buzz. The big dream would be for a larger scale,” Griswold said.

“I would say between breakfast and lunch, we are between 30 and 40 meals a day,” said Cindy Stevens.

Stevens runs the Claremont Soup Kitchen, where the Everyone Eats meals will be distributed. She says there is no doubt the pandemic has increased hunger in the community.

“It’s tremendous, we see a lot of faces every day here,” Stevens said.

Barney is excited to once again be involved. And this time, she is getting paid.

“It’s thrilling. We are excited to be able to keep doing it and support local as well,” she said.

Those on the front lines of food insecurity say the problem is not going away anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.