Explosion destroys Rutland Town business

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUTLAND TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Town Fire Department is investigating an explosion that destroyed a business Wednesday afternoon.

A neighbor of McLaughlin and Son Plumbing and Heating called the fire department at around 2:30 p.m. saying they heard an explosion.

Nobody was injured but the building is considered a total loss and Route 7 was shut down.

“At this time, I don’t know much. Right now, he’s in the process of taking it down with an excavator and we’re going to go through the building when he’s got it all down and try to figure out what happened,” Rutland Town Fire Chief Chris Clark said.

The owner of the business was there when it happened.

Chief Clark says it is not suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

