Fate of Vt. hockey title depends on negative PCR tests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont state hockey championship game hangs in the balance after the Essex boys team played another team that later had COVID positive tests last week.

Since Wednesday’s game against BFA-St. Albans is seven days from their last, the team might still have a chance to play if they can produce negative PCR tests before the puck drops.

The Vermont Principals’ Association agreed to the plan this week requiring the negative PCR tests. They wanted to keep the door open in hopes Essex can put a team on the ice for the state championship.

“The games were scheduled ahead of time. We all agreed we weren’t going to move any game times just like the NCAA and the other 49 states are doing for their tournaments. If your team can’t play when it’s their turn to play, it’s not your fault but we’re going to move on, It will be a no-contest, and we’ve been consistent about that from day one,” said the VPA’s Jay Nichols.

Per Health Department guidance, the team spent the last week in quarantine and will get tested on Wednesday. The game will then depend on getting the PCR COVID test results back by the cutoff of 4 p.m. for the 8 p.m. game.

A spokesperson for the UVM Medical Center says that the tests players get will go through the normal procedure that all other tests go through. In a statement the hospital says, “The University of Vermont Medical Center handles all COVID-19 tests with a consistent process, prioritizing patients who are high-risk or symptomatic. While we cannot guarantee a specific turnaround time, we work to process tests as safely and quickly as possible.”

The community of Essex can still cling to hope to play if enough tests come back and they are negative. PCR tests typically take more than a few hours to come back, but it all depends on how many UVM medical center is processing on Wednesday.

