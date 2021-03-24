Formella confirmed as New Hampshire’s next attorney general

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Executive Council has confirmed John Formella, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s legal counsel, to be the next attorney general.

The vote was 4-1 on Wednesday, with the four Republicans on the council supporting Formella.

Sununu said in a statement that Formella’s work ethic is unmatched.

Formella succeeds Gordon MacDonald, who was sworn in as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court earlier this month.

Formella spent the last four years as Sununu’s legal counsel.

