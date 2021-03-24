Advertisement

Formella confirmed as New Hampshire’s next attorney general

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Executive Council has confirmed John Formella, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu’s legal counsel, to be the next attorney general.

The vote was 4-1 on Wednesday, with the four Republicans on the council supporting Formella.

Sununu said in a statement that Formella’s work ethic is unmatched.

Formella succeeds Gordon MacDonald, who was sworn in as chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court earlier this month.

Formella spent the last four years as Sununu’s legal counsel. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott after Tuesday's briefing
Despite vaccination progress, Vt. officials urge vigilance
Dujuan Williams
Police: Vermont man intentionally set pet rat on fire, sparked blaze
Loren Senna
Burlington shooting suspect charged with federal drug crime
Police are looking for a Northfield teen facing attempted murder charges.
Manhunt continues for teen charged in Northfield car attack
A truck rollover in Williston shut down an interstate on-ramp Monday morning.
Truck driver’s quick thinking may have saved lives

Latest News

COVID vaccine shots were being given in Essex County, New York, on Wednesday.
Vaccinated New Yorkers encourage others to get COVID shots
A group is offering incentives to attract businesses to downtown Middlebury.
Middlebury offering cash to spur new downtown businesses
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
NH lawmakers use budget to try to limit Sununu’s COVID powers
The Danville School Board is adopting a new policy, ultimately retiring the current school...
Danville ditches ‘Indians’ nickname for sports teams
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
Cuomo quiet on how office protects aides amid allegations