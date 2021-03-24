Guard to hold virtual town hall, answer public’s questions

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont adjutant general and other leaders of the Vermont National Guard are holding a virtual town hall to discuss some topics related to the Guard and take questions from the public.

The Guard says the topics to be discussed Thursday at 6 p.m. include F-35 training, deployments, COVID-19 support to Vermont and burn permit registrations.

Maj. Gen. Greg Knight says the Guard wants to share the things it has going on and give the community a chance to join in the dialogue.

The event will be live on the Vermont National Guard’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.