Guard to hold virtual town hall, answer public’s questions

FILE Photo
FILE Photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont adjutant general and other leaders of the Vermont National Guard are holding a virtual town hall to discuss some topics related to the Guard and take questions from the public.

The Guard says the topics to be discussed Thursday at 6 p.m. include F-35 training, deployments, COVID-19 support to Vermont and burn permit registrations.

Maj. Gen. Greg Knight says the Guard wants to share the things it has going on and give the community a chance to join in the dialogue.

The event will be live on the Vermont National Guard’s Facebook page.

