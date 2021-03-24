Hinesburg increases police budget, partners with Howard Center

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Many police department budgets in towns across Vermont are either staying the same or being cut, according to a recent University of Vermont study. However, residents of Hinesburg voted on Town Meeting Day to increase their police budget, a portion of which is going toward a partnership with the Howard Center to provide mental health interventions.

“Dealing with mental health has become complex and time-consuming for law enforcement,” said Hinesburg Police Chief Anthony Cambridge. Part of Cambridge’s solution is providing support for mental health.

Town residents voted in March by a more than two to one margin in favor of an increased police budget, in part to fund the partnership. “We get to the root of the problem and I think that’s the most important part -- is finding out why these incidents are taking place,” said Cambridge.

In January alone, Hinesburg Police used the Howard Center outreach program services 27 times. When needed, police are able to respond with mental health professionals in tow, secure the scene, and decide what the next best step is.

Cambridge says without the center’s mental health professionals, even their best efforts fall short. “We do things like solve the problem best we can, that’s not always the best way though,” he said.

“They have their finger on the pulse of what is immediately available as opposed to what has a waitlist or a different challenge for an individual,” said Deanna Ryerson, the director of crisis for the Howard Center. She says with the addition of Hinesburg, they now serve nine towns with their community outreach program. “We’re saving the amount of times that law enforcement are responding to social service needs, or mental health needs, or substance abuse, and allowing them to focus their efforts on safety.”

Chief Cambridge says he is looking forward to having backup to go deeper into their calls for help. “Less than taking a major load off us, it’s getting to the root of why people are calling us,” he said. “I think it’s necessary in today’s policing. It’s become complex, especially when dealing with mental health issues, and we need to do all that we can do, and anything less is unacceptable.”

