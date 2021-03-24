Isolation Wards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven Days and Vermont Public Radio teamed up in 2019 to investigate and expose damaging or deadly medical mistakes in state-regulated assisted living and residential care homes. Now, they’re back at it again, shining a light on what’s been going on during the pandemic.

Céline McArthur spoke with Derek Brouwer from Seven Days and VPR’s Liam Elder-Connors about the follow-up investigation.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.